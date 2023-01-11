Governor Whitmer to make investment trip to Europe next week

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she is heading to Europe next week in an effort to draw business investments for the next generation of auto manufacturers in Michigan.

The Michigan governor’s office says Whitmer’s upcoming visit to Norway and Switzerland is the governor’s first economic development trip to the continent since she took office.

“The world is increasingly interconnected and it’s important for leaders in other countries to hear that Michigan is a key player on the global stage, especially as we work to lead the future of mobility, bring supply chains home, and become energy independent with more clean, domestic supply,” says Governor Whitmer. “We’re building something in Michigan that everyone should want to be a part of, and I will go anywhere and compete with everyone to bring jobs and investment back home. Let’s show the world what we have to offer, build on our leadership in cars, chips, and clean energy, and prove that the best manufacturing in the world happens right here in Michigan.”

We’re told Whitmer is heading to Oslo and Zurich with Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr. and other members.

The state announced last year it would join the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition in an expedited effort to develop clean hydrogen energy. It’s part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, which endeavors to achieve carbon neutrality in Michigan before 2050.

“As the most abundant chemical element, hydrogen can play a significant role in accelerating Michigan’s clean-energy transition away from fossil fuels in the coming decades,” says MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr. “Throughout this trip, we’ll have the opportunity to meet with company leaders in the hydrogen space and have productive conversations on how we can strengthen our ties with them and attract more jobs to and create greater business opportunities in Michigan.”

Michigan exported nearly $900 million in products — consisting largely of transportation equipment — to Norway and Switzerland between 2018 and 2021, according to state officials. In turn, 161 jobs were created in Michigan between 2018 and 2022 as a result of eight investment projects from the two European countries, generating almost $40 million in investments, the state adds.

