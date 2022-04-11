Watch
Governor Whitmer signs legislation to strengthen UIA, fight fraud

Posted at 6:59 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 18:59:30-04

LANSING, Mich. — Goveror Gretchen Whitmer's office announced today that she signed HB 5525, legislation that puts money into Michigan's Unemployment Compensation Fund, while also funding ongoing efforts to police fraud and abuse of taxpayer funds.

A portion of that money will go towards customer service improvements at the Unemployment Insurance Agency, as the UIA plans to hire dozens of additional employees to enhance fraud enforement efforts. 

“This fiscally-responsible, bipartisan bill will lower costs for small businesses and fight waste, fraud, and abuse in our unemployment system,” Governor Whitmer said in a release. “This is the latest step we are taking to fight fraud, hold people accountable, and strengthen the Unemployment Insurance Agency after decades of disinvestment."

The bill totals nearly $140 million, including $106.8 million in federal funds, $24.0 million of Michigan’s General Fund, and $8.9 million of state restricted funds. The majority of that money will go towards lowering future costs for small businesses.

If you're interested, you can read more about HB 5525 here.

