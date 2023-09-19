Governor Whitmer signs bills to protect children

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation on Tuesday

These bills update laws to effectively ban child marriage

The goal is protect children from predators

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to continue strengthening child marriage laws.

Earlier this year, she signed legislation to ban child marriages in the state. Now, a new package of bills secures this ban for the purpose of protecting children.

HB-4294 establishes 18 as the minimum age of consent for marriage. HB-4295, prevents secret, unrecorded to the public, child marriages from occurring. For continued protection, HB-4296 ensures that currently married minors do not lose spousal benefits.

The governor says the signing of these bills will help prevent predators from abusing children.

