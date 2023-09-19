Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodState Capitol

Actions

Governor Whitmer signs bills to protect children

New legislation signed by the governor strengthens child marriage laws in the state. The goal is to protect children from predators.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 13:53:20-04
  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation on Tuesday
  • These bills update laws to effectively ban child marriage
  • The goal is protect children from predators

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to continue strengthening child marriage laws.
Earlier this year, she signed legislation to ban child marriages in the state. Now, a new package of bills secures this ban for the purpose of protecting children.

HB-4294 establishes 18 as the minimum age of consent for marriage. HB-4295, prevents secret, unrecorded to the public, child marriages from occurring. For continued protection, HB-4296 ensures that currently married minors do not lose spousal benefits.

The governor says the signing of these bills will help prevent predators from abusing children.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter