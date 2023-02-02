Governor Whitmer signs bill adjusting state's presidential primary date

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that aims to boost Michiganders’ voting power at presidential primaries.

Senate Bill 13 sets the presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

The primary was last set to the second Tuesday in March.

“As a diverse, dynamic, optimistic state where we are building the future, Michigan is an ideal place to hold an early presidential primary,” says Governor Whitmer. “Michiganders are tough. We’ve come together to grow our economy and create jobs through transformational investments in the technology of the future. We’re making our economy more resilient and putting the world on notice that we are playing to win. I was proud to sign Senate Bill 13, which will bring economic activity to Michigan and ensure our voices are heard during the primary process. Let’s continue to create jobs, grow our economy, and build a state where everyone can envision their future.”

The state says the adjusted date strengthens votes and bolsters Michigan’s economy.

Next year’s primary election will be held Feb. 27, 2024.

