Governor Whitmer says Michigan ‘embraces the opportunity’ to welcome Afghans as they start new chapter

(WSYM) — As the United States prepares to receive Afghan families, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state “embraces the opportunity” to welcome them as they start a new chapter.

Governor Whitmer said they are still waiting to hear details from the U.S. State Department but that Michigan is getting ready to make sure Afghans who may arrive have the support that they need.

“Now, as Afghan families flee violence and political persecution, it is our duty and honor to welcome them with that fundamental Michigan spirit of friendliness,” said Whitmer in a statement.

She added, “We are grateful to the tens of thousands of Americans, including roughly 70,000 Michiganders, for their service to our country and to their families who made untold sacrifices over the past two decades. We must also recognize the complex set of emotions they may be feeling at this time. There are sons and daughters leaving Afghanistan today whose moms and dads fought in the same conflict a lifetime ago. There are tens of thousands of Afghans who helped our military on the ground who are now fearing for their lives.”

Whitmer also encouraged veterans to reach out to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (1-800-MICH-VET) to get any help they may need.