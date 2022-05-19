Governor Whitmer proposes distribution of $500 to working families amid inflation

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a plan that would distribute $500 to working families as the costs of food, gas and other daily essentials continue to rise.

The governor’s office says the money would come from the surplus in the state’s budget.

“Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away,” says Governor Whitmer. “Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table.”

Read Governor Whitmer’s full letter below: