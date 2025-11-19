Governor Whitmer pardons turkeys named Faygo and Vernors at Michigan Capitol ceremony

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned two turkeys named Faygo and Vernors during the annual 2025 Turkey Pardon ceremony on the Capitol Lawn on Tuesday.

The turkeys received their Michigan-inspired names, honoring the state's beloved soda brands.

"I'm looking forward to Thanksgiving with my family, and I hope you are well," Whitmer said.

Governor Whitmer pardons two turkeys named after Michigan soda brands Faygo and Vernors

Annual Turkey Pardon ceremony takes place on the state Capitol Lawn with community members

Governor encourages holiday giving and spending Thanksgiving with loved ones

Watch Below:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardons turkeys Faygo and Vernors at Michigan Capitol

The governor encouraged community involvement during the holiday season.

"During the holidays, I encourage everyone to find ways to give back to their community, and I hope that everyone can spend Thanksgiving with the ones they love most," Whitmer said.

Neighbors joined the festivities, taking photos with Whitmer and the ceremonial turkeys, Faygo and Vernors, at the state Capitol.

