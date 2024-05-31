Governor Whitmer increases statewide housing projects

Governor Whitmer announced a new initiative to increase the housing projects across Michigan.

Housing projects are ahead of schedule in the five-year plan.

Video shows a housing development project in Eaton Rapids that uses funds from the project.

All around Michigan, we are seeing fewer and fewer signs like this one. House for sale. However, a new initiative is expected to increase these signs in the next few years.

"About 75% of houses were affordable to the median income of a region and now it's under 25%."

Brent Forsberg is the housing developer for Eaton Village, a new set of affordable housing coming to Eaton Rapids.

Eaton Village will be a small village of homes meant for the average family.

These homes were funded with a grant-lead affordable housing program led by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and it's only set to increase.

On Wednesday, the Governor announced her new housing plan for the state of Michigan.

Back in 2021, the statewide housing plan was created to set up 75,000 homes by 2026.

Now, according to Whitmer, the state is ahead of schedule. So in response, she has increased the goal by 53% to help Michiganders live comfortably.

"We can expand supply and lower costs and we can make big cities and small towns alike better places to live work and invest and attract and retain the talent we need to grow our economy," Whitmer says.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority works with the tri-county regional planning commission to put the plan in motion for mid-Michigan.

Working with local developers like the Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing and Brent Forsberg to make more homeowners.

"We are really excited to work with the administration on this new housing plan and see the continued spotlight on housing because this is how we grow Michigan."

Governor Whitmer wants to increase the housing goal to 115,000 units across the state.

