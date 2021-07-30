Governor Whitmer extends driver license validation

MICHIGAN — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Bills 507, 508, and 509 which will extend the validation of state driver's licenses and personal identification cards.

“The pandemic was tough on all of us, and these bills put Michigan drivers first by giving Michiganders the flexibility they need to renew their driver's license and IDs,” said Governor Whitmer. “It is crucial that we continue to offer services at our Secretary of State that fit the needs of all residents as we move forward.”

Senate Bill 507 will extend the period for which an operator’s or chauffeur’s license is valid according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. Senate Bill 507 was sponsored by Sen. Kevin Daley, R-Lum, and a copy of the bill can be found here.

“We are glad to be entering a new era of services at our offices that are more efficient and convenient than ever before,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “With this legislation, we are able to extend the expiration of all vehicle registrations, driver licenses, and state IDs to 120 days after an original expiration date between March 31 and August 1 of this year and waive late fees or refund them retroactively to residents impacted by pandemic restrictions. All our offices are open to any residents who need in-person services, which they can access by walking up or scheduling their visits online or by phone.”

Senate Bill 508 will extend the period for which an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced state personal ID card is valid. Senate Bill 508 was sponsored by Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, and a copy of the bill can be found here.

Senate Bill 509 will extend the period for which a personal ID card is valid reports the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. Senate Bill 509 was sponsored by Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and a copy of the bill can be found here.