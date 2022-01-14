Governor Whitmer establishes office dedicated to state infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has created the Michigan Infrastructure Office to oversee funds and resources being allocated to the state’s infrastructure.

“Since day one, I have been focused on fixing the damn roads and I am proud of the progress we have made to fix 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges over the last three years,” says Governor Whitmer. “With passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan will receive billions of dollars to build on our efforts at the state-level. I am proud to establish the Michigan Infrastructure Office to effectively invest these incoming resources in communities across every region of our state.”

The Michigan governor’s office says the new department will ensure that funds and resources provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are spent wisely toward roads and bridges, the replacement of lead service lines, broadening access to high-speed internet and expanding the availability of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Whitmer adds, “By establishing this office, we can move full steam ahead toward continuing to improve commutes, keep families safe on the road, and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube