Governor Whitmer delivers final State of the State address, outlines education and cost-of-living priorities

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her eighth and final State of the State address Wednesday, reflecting on her tenure while laying out her 2026 priorities centered on childhood literacy and reducing costs for residents.

Whitmer opened the address with a celebration of state pride, honoring first responders who rushed to a church shooting in Grand Blanc and pointing to recent achievements as a backdrop for her closing year in office.

"I am honored to be back for my eighth and final State of the State Address," Whitmer said.

The governor also pointed to road infrastructure as a defining accomplishment of her time in office — a goal she set in her very first address.

"Years from now, when people write about this session, they'll remember that we were the ones who finally fixed our roads and fed our kids," Whitmer said.

With that foundation established, Whitmer turned to what she described as the two issues hitting Michigan residents hardest in 2026.

"First, our kids education and second, more money in your pocket for housing and health care," Whitmer said.

Her education proposal, called Every Child Reads, focuses on teaching literacy earlier, implementing proven literacy practices and expanding tutoring efforts statewide.

On the cost-of-living front, Whitmer is asking state lawmakers to cap interest rates on medical debt and keep medical debt off credit reports.

"No matter what happens in DC, let's work together in Lansing to help Michiganders pay less for the care they need," Whitmer said.

Not all lawmakers were receptive. Some Republicans gave the speech a grade of F before Whitmer even took the podium. Republican minority leader and GOP gubernatorial candidate Aric Nesbitt said Michigan needs a new direction.

"We spend more, we have the highest energy bills in the Midwest and some of the highest taxes in the Midwest," Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt warned that without meaningful change, the state will fall further behind.

"We're going to fight but if we just do status quo changes, we're going to be a poorer state, worse educational outcomes with less opportunities," Nesbitt said.

Whitmer closed her final address with reflection and gratitude for Michigan residents.

"I start and end every day thinking about you. Because of you, the state of our state is strong. And because of you, I know it always will be. Big Gretch out!" Whitmer said.

