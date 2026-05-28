Governor Whitmer delivers final Mackinac Policy Conference keynote address on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND — Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers her final keynote address Thursday at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island, recapping her administration's work on kitchen-table issues and calling on Michiganders to find common ground.

The address is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at the Grand Hotel Theatre. This year's conference theme is "A Quest for Common Ground."

Whitmer is expected to outline progress and remaining work on literacy, housing, and economic growth, while urging residents to work together and "Choose Michigan."

Since taking office, Whitmer has signed nearly 1,600 bipartisan bills and 7 balanced, bipartisan budgets into law. Her administration has pointed to historic investments in students, educators, and schools, road infrastructure improvements, $1 billion in tax cuts, expanded access to healthcare, childcare, and pre-K, lower college costs, and more affordable housing construction than any previous administration in state history.

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