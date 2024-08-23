Governor Whitmer, Congresswoman Slotkin speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris keynote address.

Michigan has been in the spotlight during this convention as the state is slated to be one of two states to determine the presidency come November.

Video shows the Governor's, Congresswoman's, and other community leaders' address to the nation at the Convention.

Michigan was in the spotlight on the final night at the Democratic National Convention.

The final night of the democratic national convention wrapped Thursday night and some of our very own spoke to the American people.

"I am honored to be your U.S nominee from the great state of Michigan."

Senate Candidate Elissa Slotkin got a prime time slot at the conventions biggest night and used the opportunity to speak about national security and love of country.

"So everyone here and everyone watching, I want you to proudly claim your patriotism. You are here because you love your country,” Slotkin said.

Her opponent, Republican Mike Rogers responded to Slotkin’s speech, and the focus of it, saying quote:

“Once again, Slotkin shows she's out of touch with Michigan families, with no mention of the border, grocery prices, Israel’s war against terrorist Hamas, or the strategic threat that China poses to the United States."

"Something hit the fan, you'll ask is my family going to be okay?"

Then, the Governors turn.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s speech talk about strength and perseverance.

“I know in a crisis we need someone strong enough to come up with a plan to tell the truth and bring people together," Whitmer said.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson also took the stage at the convention Thursday night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook