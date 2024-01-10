Governor Whitmer celebrates tax relief for retirees in our neighborhoods

Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a press conference where speakers celebrated "Lowering MI Costs" legislation

She expressed support for retirees and families through the repeal of the state's retirement tax

The goal of this legislation is to help families pay for essentials as inflation rises

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended a press conference, where speakers celebrated and expressed support for seniors and retirees in the state.

Speakers gathered to celebrate “Lowering MI Costs” legislation, which repeals the retirement tax in the state and allows seniors to keep their entire pension without being taxed.

The Governor says this will deliver an average of $1,000 to 500,000 households.

"Whether you're an auto-worker, a police officer, teacher, firefighter, or plumber, you are going to be able to keep more of your hard earned dollars," said Whitmer. "Because when you work for a life time, play by the rules, and have retired, you should be able to count on that retirement."

The legislation also expands the Working Families Tax Credit, which the Governor expects to deliver $1 billion in tax breaks for families across our neighborhoods.

