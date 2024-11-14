Governor Whitmer carries on the annual turkey pardoning tradition

Video shows Governor Whitmer pardoning a turkey at the state capitol

This year's pardoned turkey was given the name Aidan Cluckinson

There were more than 4,400 submissions to name this year's turkey

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Turkey Day is almost here. I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and at the capitol, Governor Whitmer carried on the annual tradition of pardoning a turkey

"By the Michigan Constitution I hereby pardon Aidan Cluckinson," Said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

You heard that right, the given name to this year's pardoned turkey is inspired by Lions fan favorite Aidan Hutchinson.

More than 4,400 submissions came from people all over the state to name this year's turkey.

The winning name came from a South Lyon youngster.

With Thanksgiving 2 weeks away the governor offered some inspiring words as Michiganders prepare for the upcoming holiday.

"Our responsibility as Michiganders is roll up our sleeves, tuck in our wings, and get down to gizz-ness and get things done. Thanksgiving reminds us all that at our best we are birds of the together who flock together, pun intended," Whitmer continued.

Soon after his pardon, Aidan Cluckinson made the journey to his new home at Saginaw Children's Zoo.

In Lansing, Dominic Carroll FOX 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook