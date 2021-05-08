Governor Whitmer announces grants for new charging sites across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly three dozen Michigan locations will receive grants for charging stations that will power electric vehicles, according to the governor’s office.

Many of the 88 sites receiving grants are expected to have fully operational charging stations by the end of 2021.

Two of the listed locations include J. McCormick LLC in Whitehall and Hawks Petroleum LLC in Howard City.

We’re told all grants total over $1.8 million and are funded from Michigan’s share of the Volkswagen diesel settlement.

“Michigan put the world on wheels and will continue driving the world forward by leading on mobility and electrification,” says Governor Whitmer. “These grants demonstrate our commitment to expanding EV infrastructure across Michigan and build on the extraordinary work and investments of our innovative industry partners and EGLE to help support drivers who make the transition to electric vehicles.”

The state hopes to finish establishing its charging network by the end of the decade and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the governor’s office tells us.

We’re told funding is still available. Click here to fill out an application.