Governor Whitmer announces $15M in grants toward safe drinking water

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced grants totaling more than $15 million has been awarded in junction with the MI Clean Water plan, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

We’re told the MI Clean Water plan will improve infrastructure as it relates to drinking water, as well as ensure that clean tap water is made available throughout the state.

“We must ensure communities across Michigan have the support they need protect our state’s unparalleled freshwater resources,” says Governor Whitmer. “As we celebrate Lake Appreciation Month, we are proud to announce grants under our MI Clean Water Plan that will help local communities invest in their aging water infrastructure and give every family in our state access to safe, clean tap water.”

State officials say the grants will help the state’s efforts to aid projects that bolster water systems, which include the replacement of lead pipes, giving homes with tainted water supplies to safe community water, and broadening water affordability plans.