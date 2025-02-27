Governor Whitmer addresses cell phones in classrooms at her 7th State of the State Address

Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged lawmakers to pass legislation limiting phone use in classrooms during her state of the state address.

Parents have differing opinions on the issue, with some seeing phones as a safety tool in emergencies, particularly in cases of violence at school.

Bryan Jackson, a father of four, believes phones can be crucial for safety, despite concerns about distractions.

Kevin Beagle, a father of two, feels phones should have no place in schools until after hours, emphasizing that his generation paid attention without them.

A similar bill to limit phone use in schools was introduced in the previous session but did not pass.

At Wednesday's state of the state address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged lawmakers to pass legislation to limit the use of phones in classroom. We asked parents how they feel about the issue.

Many of our neighbors know how distracting a cell phone can be, but when it comes to phones in classrooms, we talked to neighbors with differing opinions.

Bryan Jackson is a father of four with two of them owning cell phones.

"What if there is an emergency or something," Jackson said.

He says with the possibility of violence at school, phones can be part of safety.

"That is hopefully not the norm that you have to be prepared for that and have to do that. Nobody wants that but I don't think it's too much of a problem," Jackson said.

But other parents think phones in school is becoming a bigger issue. We talked with these parents before the governor's speech.

"Cell phones have no place in schools until after school," Beagle said.

Kevin Beagle is a father of two. He took the time out bowling to tell us about he feels about the issue.

"I come from a generation where we were there for our time but we didn't have cell phones so we paid attention to everything that was saying," Beagle said.

Two parents just wanting the best for their children.

A similar bill was introduced the previous lawmaking session but the bill did not pass before the session ended.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook