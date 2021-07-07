Gov. Whitmer to sign bill increasing school funding, promote parks investment

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Macomb, where she will sign a historic bill that puts Michigan students and educators first by increasing funding for schools across the state. After that, she will travel to St. Clair Shores to promote her proposal to invest $150 million into modernizing local parks.

Watch Live at 10:15

Live2

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook