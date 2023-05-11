Gov. Whitmer signs directive guiding Medicaid recipients through redetermination

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Thursday requiring all state departments to help residents retain Medicaid coverage and lower health expenses.

The news comes ahead of this summer’s Medicaid renewal period beginning in June.

We’re told the executive directive expands efforts that were already underway by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) to keep Michiganders informed on how to uphold health coverage while saving money.

“One of my administration’s top priorities has been ensuring that every Michigander has access to quality, affordable health insurance,” says Governor Whitmer. “As the redetermination process plays out, we will build on efforts by MDHHS and DIFS to help families stay covered and save money. Their proactive efforts have given us a strong foundation, and now every state department has a role to play.”

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the state will help Michiganders maintain coverage by:

Inform impacted residents through ad campaigns, text messages and mail.

Creating new webpages by MDHHS and DIFS to explain redetermination and other insurance options.

Adding more staff members to operate the phone lines for MI Bridges Help Desk and Customer Service.

Reaching out to business owners to make sure employees are informed of their insurance options.

“Let's use every resource available to us to make people aware of the reinstated federal Medicaid eligibility requirements and help affected Michiganders maintain access to affordable health care,” Whitmer adds.

Beneficiaries are advised to do the following before redetermination takes place:

Ensure all personal information is up-to-date on MI Bridges. If you do not have a MI Bridges account, reach out to the nearest MDHHS office.

Use MI Bridges to report changes to your income.

Fill out the renewal packet if you receive one, sign all related forms and return it before the deadline with all necessary proof. Failure to do this may result in loss of Medicaid coverage.

Visit MDHHS’s webpage for more on eligibility.

Visit DIFS’s webpage for more on alternate coverage options.

RELATED: Dental benefits at risk as Medicaid re-eligibility checks begin

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube