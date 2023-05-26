Gov. Whitmer orders US and Michigan flags to be lowered on Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all flags to be lowered at the state Capitol in observance of Memorial Day.

U.S. and Michigan flags are to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 29 from dusk to 12 p.m., according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“On Memorial Day, Michiganders come together to honor the memory of those we lost in service to our nation,” says Governor Whitmer. “Those who represent us in uniform are the best of us and put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and liberties. In Michigan, we are committed to supporting our military members and their families with the education, housing, and health benefits they have earned. Let’s have their backs and remember the legacy of those no longer with us.”

Michiganders, schools, businesses, local governments and other establishments are invited to lower their flags at the time described above.

