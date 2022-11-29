Gov. Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor victims of the Oxford shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting that took place a year ago.

Flags within the state Capitol area and upon all public buildings and grounds across Michigan will be lowered. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff as well. The state of Michigan will also hold a moment of silence on Wednesday at 12:51 p.m. to honor the students.

“It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever,” Whitmer stated in a press release. “One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe.”

“My family, and the entire state of Michigan, was shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy in Oxford last November,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “As we mark one year since that terrible day, let us reaffirm our commitment to healing and supporting the Oxford Community. On behalf of the state of Michigan, Gov. Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community.”

Flags should be returned to full staff on Thursday, Dec. 1.

