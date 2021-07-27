Gov. Whitmer masking back up, but says she doesn't anticipate another pandemic order

(WSYM) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was once again sporting a mask at a press conference Tuesday to announce a historic investment in affordable housing in Detroit.

She said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun encouraged her to mask up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today is recommending that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Whitmer said that wearing a mask is an act of care for others. She also shared her concerns regarding variants of COVID-19.

"We know that viruses mutate, that’s what viruses do. And so long as COVID is spreading from person to person, whether it’s in Alabama or it’s half way around the world, it could continue to mutate and, ultimately, those of us who are even vaccinated may … see a variation that we are vulnerable to," said Whitmer. "That’s why all of us doing our part. And getting vaccinated, wearing masks when we are inside and close together is always going to be a smart thing to do so long as COVID is around and COVID is going to be around for a while."

Whitmer noted while there is growing concern over the variants, she doesn't anticipate another pandemic order in the near future.

"The best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated," she said.

