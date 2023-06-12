Gov. Whitmer establishes Michigan's first LGBTQ+ Commission with executive order

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that will create Michigan’s first LGBTQ+ Commission.

The governor signed the order before a Pride march in Detroit late Sunday morning.

The new commission will support Michiganders who identify as LGBTQ+ by raising awareness for issues impacting the community and celebrating their achievements, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“As we celebrate Pride, we must continue taking action to ensure that everyone has the freedom to be who they are in Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I am establishing the LGBTQ+ Commission to focus on health, safety, economic opportunity, and talent retention for the LGBTQ+ community. This issue is personal for me, and I will fight like hell to bring more diverse voices into the decision-making process so we can build a brighter future for every Michigander. While other states are engaged in the business of bigotry, Michigan is standing up for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Specifically, the LGBTQ+ Commission will inform the governor as well as the Department of Labor of Economic Opportunity of various issues facing community members and work toward removing discrimination and other factors impeding equality. The Commisssion will also promote the health and safety of the LGBTQ+ community in addition to highlighting the cultural, economic and historic contributions made by its members.

We’re also told the LGBTQ+ Commission will also find avenues to draw future residents by establishing Michigan as a Pride-friendly state.

The governor is expected to appoint commissioners who best represent a diverse field of perspectives to further the Commission's goals.

