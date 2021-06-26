Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Wayne County following heavy rainfall and flooding

(WSYM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Wayne County following the heavy rainfall and and flooding this weekend. The declaration gives Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, the authorization to further coordinate recovery efforts.

According to the governor's office, additional counties may be added as conditions change.

“We are continuing to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response as we rush resources to affected areas, and the state of emergency declaration will help counties access even greater assistance. I want to thank everyone who has been working 24/7 to clear roadways, restore power and communications, provide emergency services, and make sure our neighbors have what they need to get through this storm. We’ve overcome tremendous challenges this year because Michiganders are a tough people who know that we are all in this together.”

Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center earlier Saturday due to the severe weather in Southeast Michigan.

The governor's office offered the following flooding information to help the community:

"Terms to Know

Flash Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood prone area move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flood Warning is issued when the hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

Flood Watch: Be Prepared: A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Flood Advisory: Be Aware: A Flood Advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

Preparing for a Flood

Create an emergency preparedness kit with a 72-hour supply of water, including three gallons per person.

Scan and store important documents on an online, cloud-based program.

Put important documents and valuables in a water-proof container on the top floor of your home.

Understand how to safely turn off electricity and gas lines in your home.

Create an inventory of your household items and take photos of the interior and exterior of your home.

Consider installing sewer backflow valves to prevent flood water from backing up into your home through drainpipes.

Double-check sump pumps to ensure they are working properly. If possible, have a battery backup system.

Keep materials like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber handy for emergency waterproofing.

Find out how many feet your property is above and below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you may be flooded.

Rise or flood-proof heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment by elevating equipment above areas prone to flooding. Another method is to leave equipment where it is and build a concrete or masonry block flood wall around it.

Anchor fuel tanks. Unanchored fuel tanks can be easily moved by floodwaters.

During a Flood

Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Disconnect all electrical equipment.

Do not walk-through moving water. Six inches is enough water to knock you down.

Do not drive in flooded areas. Six inches of water can cause you to lose control and two feet of water can sweep away your car. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Listen to local media reports for information about if the water supply is safe to drink.

Avoid contacting flood waters because they can be contaminated by hazardous liquids and may contain sharp debris.

Report and stay 25 feet away from downed power lines.

Driving in Flood Conditions