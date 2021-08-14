Gov. Whitmer announces transportation grants to villages and small cities for road repair 

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer today announced $3.7 million in road funding grants will be awarded to twenty-five villages and cities across the state with populations less than 10,000 through the Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF), Category B - Villages and Small Cities.

"Today’s transportation grants will help us fix the damn roads in villages and small cities across Michigan as we continue our economic jumpstart and put people back to work,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With these dollars, communities can get started on fixing their roads to meet their most critical infrastructure needs at the local level right now. I look forward to making further investments in our roads and bridges under our Rebuilding Michigan plan and using the influx of federal dollars headed our way under the proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help people get to work, pick their kids up from school, or take the family on a road trip without worrying about blowing a tire or cracking an axle."

Grant awards range from $34,000 to $250,000 to each community for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing, and shoulder paving. The communities set to receive road funding grants include the cities of Munising, Potterville, Mt. Morris, Reading, East Tawas, Galesburg, Morenci, Ishpeming, Bangor, and Ecorse; and the villages of Sterling, Bellevue, Pigeon, Pewamo, Hanover, Cement City, Pinckney, Edmore, Marion, Peck, Akron, Gagetown, Reese, Decatur, and Manchester. See https://www.michigan.gov/TEDF for the project list and details.

