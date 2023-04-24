Gov. Whitmer announces 2 new road projects in Ingham, Clinton counties

LANSING, Mich. — Early Monday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin multiple new road construction projects, including two located in mid-Michigan.

The first project is set to begin Monday in Clinton County. MDOT will be repairing I-96 between Clintonia Road and Wacousta Road. The repairs include removal and replacement of concrete pavement and the installation of a median cable barrier. The estimated cost of the project is $9.6 million.

The project is estimated to be completed around Sept. 20, 2023. For the duration of the project, motorists should expect single-lane closures during the day.

The second project, also beginning Monday, is the US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair in Ingham County. MDOT will be resurfacing 12.5 miles of pavement, repairing 10 structures, improving drainage along the roadway and installing guardrails and barrier walls.

This is part of a multiple-phase project to rebuild US-127 and is estimated to cost approximately $62 million.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook