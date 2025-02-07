GOP unveils road spending plan, $3.1 billion towards fixing the roads

LANSING, Mich. — How will the state pay for fixing Michigan roads?

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall introduced a plan back in November. Since then, he's made an update.

I met with Speaker Hall at the Capitol Tuesday to listen to those changes.

Speaker of the House Matt Hall's new road funding plan would allot $3.1 billion to fix our roads, an increase from the $2.7 billion in his plan from November. This new plan pulls $945 million from taxes at the pump, and $2.2 billion from corporate income tax.

"I'm just saying funding the roads should be a higher priority than the corporations," says Hall.

Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri disagrees with Hall's plan, saying there's more work to be done in finding the right solution.

"I look forward to working with Governor Whitmer and House Republicans to ensure we implement a plan that all Michiganders can get behind," says Puri.

Speaker Hall also says he looks forward to working with Whitmer, but there are a few things he won't budge on.

"I'm not open to raising the gas tax, raising fees, or anything else that's going to shift this burden onto working people in Michigan," says Hall.

Lance Binoniemi with the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) wants to see how this new plan is received.

"If it can get enough support in the legislature and a governor's signature, we are very supportive," says Binoniemi. "We're just really encouraging lawmakers to come to the table and find a solution before the end of this year's fiscal year deadline."

Governor Whitmer is expected to release her roads plan sometime next week.

"To me, the priority should be fixing our roads. the governor campaigned on that. I'm 100% behind that," says Hall, hoping to work with Whitmer to devise a more concrete plan.

At the State Capitol, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

