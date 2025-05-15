LANSING, Mich. — Republican representatives in Michigan have introduced bills that would amend the state's civil rights act to allow schools to separate sports teams based on the sex listed on a person's birth certificate.



Michigan Republican lawmakers have proposed bills to amend the state civil rights act, aiming to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports by requiring team placement based on birth certificate sex.

Supporters argue the legislation protects fairness, Title IX achievements, and female athlete safety, while critics question its legal merit and necessity.

The bills face challenges ahead, needing approval from the Democratic-controlled Senate and Governor Gretchen Whitmer to become law.

GOP state lawmakers introduces bills to prevent transgender athletes from playing in girls' sports

The legislation aims to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports, with GOP lawmakers arguing it's necessary for fairness in athletics.

"We know unfortunately this legislation is necessary for Michigan because the Michigan High School Athletic Association has continued to allow biological males to compete in our girls sports," GOP representative Jason Woolford said.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has been reviewing related policies since February, when former President Trump signed an executive order preventing transgender athletes from playing in women's sports.

"We are going to comply with the laws but we need to find out how those conflicts are going to be resolved," MHSAA representative Geoff Kimmerly said in March.

Thursday's hearing on the bills focused on changing the state civil rights law, with Republican lawmakers emphasizing their priorities.

"It is an important legal fix to safeguard fairness in athletics, protect historic success in title 9, and above all ensure the safety of women in athletics," GOP representative Rylee Linting said.

However, not everyone supports the proposed changes.

"It's very light on little support for any legal action,"

Johnson believes the current state civil rights law should remain unchanged.

"People need to follow the laws on the books. People need to respect due process and the rule of law," Johnson said.

The bills face significant hurdles ahead. While they may pass in the Republican-controlled state House, they would still need approval from the Democratic-controlled state Senate and the signature of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

I will continue to bring updates on what happens next and what it means for sports in Michigan.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook