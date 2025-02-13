GOP lawmakers want to strengthen voter ID laws

GOP lawmakers propose a constitutional amendment requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote.

Michigan voters currently show photo ID at the polls or sign an affidavit if they don't have one.

To amend Michigan's constitution, lawmakers or voters can propose changes via ballot measures.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum reported 152 affidavits were signed in the November election, with 149,000 total voters.

Byrum argues the amendment wouldn't improve election security and could delay election certification.

As we turn the page on another election, GOP lawmakers are keeping an eye on the next one.

"There's always been questions about the legitimacy," State Representative Bryan Posthumus said.

State Rep. Bryan Posthumus says he wants to address this with a constitutional amendment.

"It does two primary things: One, it requires proof of citizenship when registering to vote, and two, it requires photo ID when casting your vote at the ballot," Posthumus said.

I looked into that idea and learned there are two ways to amend Michigan's constitution: Lawmakers can put a proposal on the ballot, or voters can gather enough signatures to do so.

Currently, Michigan voters present photo ID at the polling office. However, if they don’t have one, they must sign an affidavit confirming their eligibility.

"I want to make sure we provide as many guardrails as possible so that we are making it as easy as possible to vote and as difficult as possible to cheat," Posthumus said.

But how many people don’t present ID when voting? For that answer, I went to Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

"Ingham County had 152 individuals who signed an affidavit, saying they are who they say they are, under penalty of perjury," Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said.

In the November election, 149,000 people voted in Ingham County, meaning roughly one in every 1,000 voters signed an affidavit, and everyone else showed ID.

"This proposal does not make it any more secure than what they already are," Bryum said.

Byrum, a Democrat, also says it could delay the certification of elections.

The last constitutional amendment passed by Michigan’s neighbors was in November 2022 to enshrine reproductive rights.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook