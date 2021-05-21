Watch
GOP lawmaker asks Whitmer for info on Florida flight

AP
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The governors's administration reported progress Tuesday in the fight against the coronavirus, saying new cases continue to decline and Michigan has seen no spike related to Thanksgiving travel. Officials warned, though, that the case rate remains high. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Gretchen Whitmer
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 10:30:22-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican chairman of Michigan's House Oversight Committee has sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer questions about a trip to visit her ailing father in Florida.

Wayland Rep. Steve Johnson says further investigations may occur if she doesn't answer.

The Democratic governor has come under scrutiny for using a jet owned by prominent business executives and largely covering the cost with a nonprofit fund initially established for inauguration events.

JoAnne Huls, Whitmer’s chief of staff, has said the account defrays the governor’s travel costs when consistent with the fund's purposes.

Johnson’s inquiry comes after a conservative group filed a complaint with the IRS.

