GOP candidate Dixon announces Shane Hernandez as running mate

LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon announced Friday that she selected former state representative Shane Hernandez as her running mate.

Hernandez chaired the House Appropriations Committee, served two terms in the House before running for Congress and now works in the private sector.

He represented Port Huron during his time in the Michigan House.

Dixon says Hernandez is a conservative republican who believes in limited government, fiscal responsibility and individual liberties.

Hernandez previously led the fight against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s 45-cent per gallon gas tax increase and has opposed the governor’s attempts to close Line 5.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families.



“Shane and I will put front-and-center the issues families care about: rising costs created by the democrats’ inflation, dangerous communities exacerbated by Gretchen Whitmer’s siding with the ‘spirit’ of defund the police and a perpetually weak economy that Gretchen Whitmer is simply incapable of doing anything about.



“I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November.” Tudor Dixon

