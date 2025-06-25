'Going down the toilet of abusive power': Ted Nugent asks Michigan lawmakers to review DNR authority

LANSING, Mich. — Ted Nugent testified at the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday, asking lawmakers to examine what some hunters and business owners are calling an overreach in the Department of Natural Resources' authority.

Three GOP-led House committees heard testimony from hunters and business owners about Department of Natural Resources practices.

Complaints included inconsistent enforcement, overreach, and excessive fines related to state conservation laws.

Nugent urged lawmakers to make changes to improve hunting regulations in Michigan.

During the hearing, hunters and business owners voiced their frustrations about inconsistent enforcement, overreach, excessive fines, and other issues with the state's conservation laws.

Nugent asked lawmakers to make changes to "make hunting great again in the state of Michigan."

"Because right now, we are going down the toilet of abusive power and violations of science," Nugent said.

I reached out to the DNR for comment. We will update you when we hear back.

