Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodState Capitol

Actions

'Going down the toilet of abusive power': Ted Nugent asks Michigan lawmakers to review DNR authority

Ted Nugent
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Ted Nugent performs during Patriots Fest on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Aurora, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Ted Nugent
Posted
and last updated

LANSING, Mich. — Ted Nugent testified at the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday, asking lawmakers to examine what some hunters and business owners are calling an overreach in the Department of Natural Resources' authority.

  • Three GOP-led House committees heard testimony from hunters and business owners about Department of Natural Resources practices.
  • Complaints included inconsistent enforcement, overreach, and excessive fines related to state conservation laws.
  • Nugent urged lawmakers to make changes to improve hunting regulations in Michigan.

Three Republican-led House committees listened to concerns from hunters and business owners regarding Michigan's conservation laws.

WATCH: A look at news from across our neighborhoods

Neighborhood check-in 0625

During the hearing, hunters and business owners voiced their frustrations about inconsistent enforcement, overreach, excessive fines, and other issues with the state's conservation laws.

Nugent asked lawmakers to make changes to "make hunting great again in the state of Michigan."

"Because right now, we are going down the toilet of abusive power and violations of science," Nugent said.

I reached out to the DNR for comment. We will update you when we hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter