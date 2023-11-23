Gobble Gobble: Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardons turkey before Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — One turkey here in Michigan is safe from being served on a platter this thanksgiving thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The annual tradition to pardon a turkey took place in front of the state capital on Wednesday.

Parents and children joined Governor Whitmer for the ceremony and the guest of honor was a turkey named Dolly Pardon modeled after Dolly Parton.

The turkey's name was selected after a statewide contest was held with more than 3,900 entries.

"On an average day my day is stuffed with big responsibilities. But responsibilities like pardoning a turkey are truly truly special. They are the gravy on top of what I do every day," Whitmer said.

This turkey is the second one governor Whitmer has been able to pardon since she has taken office.

