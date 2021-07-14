Get your auto insurance questions answered during this virtual townhall

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services hosted a virtual town hall for Michigan drivers on Wednesday.

It's one of many town hall events allowing drivers to learn about changes and ask questions in reference to their auto insurance.

Watch the town hall here:

There is also a no-fault hotline at 833-275-3437 and it is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also email autoinsurance@michigan.gov or click here for more information to visit their website.

