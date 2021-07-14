Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Get your auto insurance questions answered during this virtual townhall

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Driving a Car
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:30:38-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services hosted a virtual town hall for Michigan drivers on Wednesday.

It's one of many town hall events allowing drivers to learn about changes and ask questions in reference to their auto insurance.

Watch the town hall here:

There is also a no-fault hotline at 833-275-3437 and it is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also email autoinsurance@michigan.gov or click here for more information to visit their website.

READ MORE: "We're running out of time" — Advocates rally against medical fee cuts coming with no fault auto reform

READ MORE: 'I just want to keep my son alive': Family facing loss of caregivers for injured son after no-fault auto law changes

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers