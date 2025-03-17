Gender gaps and rural communities: Solutions to nationwide teacher shortages

Travis Ward wanted to make a direct impact on people's lives, which led him to teaching.

As a male teacher, Ward believes it’s important for young boys to see a positive male role model in the classroom.

Educator staffing is a long-standing challenge, especially finding qualified candidates.

Rural communities face unique challenges, like smaller populations and limited economic resources, which hinder teacher recruitment and retention.

Lawmakers are expected to pass legislation this week aimed at increasing teacher opportunities.

Being a teacher for Travis Ward wasn’t his first plan.

"I wanted to do something boots on the ground, get out there, and really affect people's lives every single day," Grand Ledge teacher Travis Ward said.

But it is the family business.

Ward's dad is also a teacher—a profession where men make up just 25% of the field.

"For young men, young boys, to see another male as the teacher, as the grown-up in the room, can open up their eyes to more things they can do," Ward said.

Getting more teachers in the classroom has been a challenge—and not just men.

"Educator staffing has been challenging for quite some time," Interim Associate Director of Education Policy Innovation Collaborative Tara Kilbride said.

Tara Kilbride studies education policy at Michigan State University, figuring out what causes teacher shortages.

"In some areas, a school or district might be able to hire the right number of people they need but not necessarily find the people with the right skills and credentials that match their specific instructional needs," Kilbride said.

This includes neighborhoods where more than 10% of teaching positions are unfilled, around mid-Michigan.

And experts say rural communities face different challenges, such as population size, job development, and economic resources, which can make it hard to recruit and retain teachers.

"We are able to stay in the communities we live in and build up what's happening here," MiCareer Hub Executive Director Paula Lancaster said.

A similar feeling for Ward as he continues his fourth year of teaching.

"And maybe I can be to somebody else what my dad means to me," Ward said.

Lawmakers are expected to pass legislation this week to increase teacher opportunities. We will keep you updated if it passes.

