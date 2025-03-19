Funding: The word of the day at the capitol

A $3.1 billion road funding plan will allocate $1.5 billion to neighborhood roads in Michigan.

Matt Hall emphasized that the plan will help improve local roads across cities, counties, and the state.

The GOP-led package directs all gas tax revenue to road projects, but Democrats warn it could harm essential services.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice highlighted the risk of federal funding cuts affecting education programs like Head Start, Pell Grants, and school lunches.

GOP senators argue it's too early to panic, as the impact of potential funding cuts to Michigan is still uncertain.

"The most important thing is that this is going to be one step closer to fixing our local roads, across our cities and counties, and across our state. It's going to be a good thing today," Speaker of the House Matt Hall.

"I think we can all agree that this is a problem long overdue. A roads plan cannot come at the expense of $3 billion to essential services," A democratic Representative said.

The discussion ended with testimony on the potential impact of federal funding cuts on families.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice says 50% of the education budget comes from the federal government.

He warns that Head Start, Pell Grants, and school lunch programs are at risk if the Michigan Department of Education is cut, along with the funding.

"When you go after the department with a full-scale cut, you are going after children," State Superintedent Dr. Micheal Rice said.

GOP senators say it's too early to panic.

"It's way too premature to be having these conversations. We don't know if it's certain that Michigan's funding is going to be cut or not," Republican State Senator Thomas Albert said.

