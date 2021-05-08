Fully vaccinated long-term care facility staff no longer required to be tested weekly

LANSING, Mich. — Employees at skilled nursing facilities, homes for the aged, and adult foster care facilities will no longer have to undergo routine testing for COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated under a revised epidemic order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

More than 289,000 doses have been given to patients and staff at long-term care centers. Those facilities are required to report the vaccination status of all residents and employees. MDHHS says that information provided the assurance that the revision to the order would not impact the health of residents.

Vaccinated staff will still be required to undergo COVID testing if they display symptoms of COVID-19, or are considered a close contact to a positive COVID case.

All staff at a facility experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus cases must undergo testing, regardless of their vaccination status.

