From Family to Finances: Neighbors' Concerns as Trump Prepares to his Presidential Address

President Donald Trump will be addressing the nation in his Presidential address, touching on topic that will impact our neighbors.

Neighbors express concerns about family, finances, and the environment ahead of Trump’s address.

Bolis Musa emphasizes the importance of family unity and passing on values to future generations.

Pam Redman discusses the potential impact of tariffs on small businesses and sales.

Neighbor Josiah stresses the need for government action on climate change to protect the environment.

Danielle Hasting advocates for compassion and mutual support during challenging times.

Our neighbors are a passionate bunch, each with different issues impacting their lives.

"My biggest focus and priority is family," Bolis Musa said.

Bolis Musa came to America from Sudan with his family, who became his rock.

And when it comes to family finances, small businesses play a major role.

Grand Ledge neighbor Pam Redman is watching closely for the latest talks on tariffs.

"If the tariffs hit and if they affect us, we are going to hope for maybe a bigger quantity of sales, but we'll absorb a little bit," Pam Redman said.

Others are looking at the world we live in.

Neighbor Josiah says the government needs to focus on climate change and the environment.

"My fear is that the environment is going to continue to decline if we really don't take action now," Josiah said.

And some neighbors are looking for action of a different kind.

"The true enemy of this country is the ones taking away the freedoms of women, the freedoms of minorities, the freedoms of all of us," Melissa Nankervis said.

After spending the day talking to different people across our neighborhoods, I was able to speak with Danielle Hasting, a neighbor with a simple message to others, regardless of the most pressing issue in their lives.

"I think we all need to, as human beings, support one another and be compassionate because those things are heavy on our hearts," Hastings said.

