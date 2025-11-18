Fraud warning: Michigan lost $200 million to scams in 2024, officials say

The holiday season brings increased risk of fraud, and Michigan residents need to stay vigilant to protect their finances and personal information.

Michigan residents lost over $200 million to fraud in 2024, with common scams including AI fraud, credit card theft and ransomware.

Many scammers operate from overseas, though some may be local, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials recommend protecting personal information, being cautious of urgent requests, securing passwords and avoiding unverified checks during the holiday season

Michigan fraud losses top $200 million in 2024; Tips to prevent fraud

This week marks the 25th anniversary of International Fraud Awareness Week, recognized by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The timing is crucial as scammers often target consumers during the busy holiday shopping season.

Fraud has become an expensive problem for Michigan residents. According to the Federal Trade Commission, fraud cost Michigan residents over $200 million in 2024 alone.

The Attorney General's office reports that common scams today include AI-generated fraud schemes, credit card data theft and ransomware attacks. However, Michigan State Police note that many perpetrators operate from far away.

"It's possible that they could be down the street, they could be a neighbor, they could be someone in the state. A lot of times though these bad actor groups are overseas."

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services recommends several steps to avoid becoming a victim this holiday season:

Don't share personal information with anyone who contacts you first

Be cautious of urgent requests for money or information

Protect passwords and security codes

Do not cash checks from unverified sources

Consumers should remain especially alert during the holiday shopping season when scammers increase their activity targeting busy shoppers and gift buyers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

