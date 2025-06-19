Fostering Futures scholarship event at Michigan Capitol helps foster students achieve college dreams

LANSING, Mich. — Foster students across Michigan now have more opportunities to pursue higher education thanks to the Fostering Futures scholarship program. At their 13th annual scholarship event at the state Capitol, students learned about financial assistance available for college expenses.



The Fostering Futures scholarship helps foster children pay for tuition, room and board, books, and other college expenses.

Recipients can use the scholarship at any in-state public university or community college in Michigan.

Many scholarship recipients express a desire to give back to other foster care students pursuing higher education.

The Michigan Education Trust administers the scholarship program, which provides crucial financial support beyond just tuition costs.

"It's very important, it's something that a majority of foster students want to do, go into college, but support is definitely needed and support above and beyond tuition," said Diane Brewer, the executive director for Michigan Education Trust.

For students like Dawan Mate, receiving the scholarship was a life-changing moment.

"I felt proud, I felt accomplished that I was able to do something on my own. I didn't need support from anybody to do this, and I could do this on my own," Mate said.

Many scholarship recipients have overcome significant challenges in the foster care system.

"It was pretty bad. I was moving from residential home to residential home, and it wasn't a good experience for me," one student said.

Shum Saleh, another scholarship recipient, emphasized how the program provides stability during college.

"I have the support. It changed my life on a daily basis if I can focus on my academics. So, making sure that I have community and I have the financial stability while in college," Saleh said.

For students currently in foster care who are considering college, Mate offers encouragement.

"Advocate for yourself; you'll find there's a lot more support around you than you thought," Mate said.

