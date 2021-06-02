Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Fostering Futures Scholarship application open through end of June

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Scholarship Application on a table and dollars.
Newport News students urged to apply for Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute scholarship
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 12:40:05-04

LANSING, Mich. — Young adults who have experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday have less than a month to apply for the scholarship from the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, the Michigan Department of Treasury said Wednesday.

The application period ends June 30.

Eligible students enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university may apply to receive funds for tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies.

“Please don’t wait if you are eligible for a Fostering Futures Scholarship,” said Robin Lott, director of the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “These scholarships can make a difference in the lives of our foster care youth who aspire to attend college. Every dollar helps create opportunities.”

Fundraising efforts have totaled more than $1.3 million since 2012.

This money has been raised through individual donations, group donations, sponsorships, ticket sales, auctions and many volunteer-based fundraising events.

Most of the funds raised have been awarded as scholarships, with a small portion being designated to an education endowment that supplies investment income for scholarships.

Applications may be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers