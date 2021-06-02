Fostering Futures Scholarship application open through end of June

LANSING, Mich. — Young adults who have experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday have less than a month to apply for the scholarship from the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, the Michigan Department of Treasury said Wednesday.

The application period ends June 30.

Eligible students enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university may apply to receive funds for tuition, fees, room, board, books and supplies.

“Please don’t wait if you are eligible for a Fostering Futures Scholarship,” said Robin Lott, director of the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “These scholarships can make a difference in the lives of our foster care youth who aspire to attend college. Every dollar helps create opportunities.”

Fundraising efforts have totaled more than $1.3 million since 2012.

This money has been raised through individual donations, group donations, sponsorships, ticket sales, auctions and many volunteer-based fundraising events.

Most of the funds raised have been awarded as scholarships, with a small portion being designated to an education endowment that supplies investment income for scholarships.

Applications may be found here.