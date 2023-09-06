Former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers joins race for U.S. Senate seat in Michigan

Former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers announced his run for U.S. Senate on Wednesday morning

He's returning to politics after leaving office in 2015

He's focused on national security, lowering inflation, improving education, among other issues

Mike Rogers served in congress for 14 years before leaving in 2015. His return to politics has him taking aim at the seat that's been held by Senator Debbie Stabenow for decades.

I asked Rogers about his stances on multiple issues, including his fear for jobs and the economy due to national security issues with China.

He also addressed the issue of inflation, stating growing costs of groceries, gas, and housing are a result of policies pushed in Washington, D.C. He aims to increase the economic strength of families.

He also highlighted improving education in schools, and supporting policies for small business owners and UAW workers.

Rogers joins several other candidates from both parties to run for the seat, with the general election slated for November 2024.

