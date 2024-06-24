Focusing on small businesses for big economic development

State Representatives have different ideas on what the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) fund, meant to improve economic development in Michigan, should go to.

Putting more money into small businesses is a topic of the package that legislators believe needs to be discussed.

"How do you connect business with community? Business with neighborhoods?"

Improving economic development in Mid-Michigan. State legislators are in deep discussion on the best ways to improve economic development in our community so I went out to talk to people about their thoughts on bolstering our community.

Jackie Coney grew up in a big city but settled in Lansing for its way of life in our neighborhoods.

"Our small towns are different and I think should be focused on."

But when it comes to growth, she thinks that Mid-Michigan can improve on one thing.

"Starting with regular people being able to start businesses and support that would be the way to go," Coney said.

Economic development is a goal in our state's legislation but Republicans and Democrats are at odds about the best ways to do that and recruit and retain talent to the state.

While some in the house are looking to public transit and affordable housing to focus on, others are looking towards funding our small businesses, and people in our neighborhoods agree.

"Everyone has strengths and when we put those strengths together, is the absolute and diverse workforce that it provides so many businesses in the area," LEAP President and CEO Bob Trezie said.

And while the best ways to bring in talent will always be debated, neighbors know the importance of focusing on these goals.

"Keep the faith Lansing. Know that what we're doing by being personable and accessible works."

The SOAR bill package needs to be agreed upon by the members of the house and approved before it is enacted.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook