Flags lower at the Capitol to honor former Representative LaMar Lemmons Jr.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for flags at the Capitol to lower on Friday, honoring the life of former Representative LaMar Lemmons Jr.

Lemmons served in numerous committees while in office, was a veteran, and an entrepreneur

He passed at the age of 87

Transcript from video:

Friday, the flags at the State Capitol will be lowered to half-staff, honoring the life of a state representative who made impacts in Michigan.

LaMar Lemmons Jr. served as a Democrat in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2004-2010, representing District 2. He served in multiple committees throughout his three terms, and was a member of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus.

Outside of office, Lemmons was an Air Force veteran and a well-known entrepreneur, founding Lemmons Transportation. He passed last week at the age of 87.

In a statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she said, “He left behind the kind of lasting legacy that we all aspire to have. He also served our nation in uniform, had a successful career in business, and was a loving dad and grandfather. My thoughts are with Lemmons’ family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

The flags will be lowered the same day as Lemmons' funeral and will remain lowered until Saturday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook