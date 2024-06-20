Fido in Restaurants? Proposed senate bill will allow dogs in outdoor eating areas

Senate Bill 919 will allow dog owners to bring their pets with them in outdoor eating areas.

Video shows neighbors expressing their thoughts on the proposed legislation and how the bill lays out its expectations to keep food spaces clean and safe.

State senators are reintroducing a bill that could allow owners to bring their dogs to restaurants.

Many consider them man's best friend.

For others, not so much.

"They're not my favorite."

So there's likely quite the debate about having them near where you eat. And we're not talking about the kitchen table.

Senate Bill 919would allow people to bring dogs into outdoor areas of restaurants, where food can be served.

It says that restaurant owners must keep spaces clean, using different supplies to limit the risk of contamination.

But pet owners I talked to also considered a different factor...

"We are just not sure on how she'll react"

...The personality of their furry friends.

"As long as they have them on a leash and they make sure they know where exactly where their dog is at and is right next to them."

The bill says that adult dog owners must keep their dogs on the ground on leashes and always outside.

The bill also clarifies that the owner of the dog is liable for any damages to the restaurant and the owners have the right to deny a dog based on size or breed and eject those who are causing a scene.

"As long as the owners have control of their dogs, it doesn't really matter."

The bill specifies dogs only and not cats. A bill similar to this passed in the Senate in 2017 but stalled in the House.

