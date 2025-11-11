Federal workers cautiously optimistic as 40 plus day government shutdown nears potential end

Federal employees like Amber Westbrook are cautiously optimistic as the government shutdown that has stretched more than 40 days appears headed toward resolution, though concerns about job security remain.

"It's been a really big impact on people's emotional, financial and mental health," Westbrook said.

Throughout the extended shutdown, federal workers have been required to continue their duties despite uncertain paychecks.

"We are supposed to work regardless of pay," Westbrook said.

Federal employees have relied on community support to weather the financial strain, with colleagues sharing resources and childcare responsibilities.

"Bringing in extra can goods that they may not have used or extra laundry soap or watching each others kids," Westbrook said.

The U.S. Senate has approved a funding bill that would reopen the government, continue SNAP program funding, and secure a vote on whether tax credits under the Affordable Care Act should expire. Republican leadership celebrated the bipartisan support for the measure.

"I'm glad to be able to say 8 democrats joined republicans last night to reopen the government and in the very near future we will be voting on a final package," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.

However, some Democratic lawmakers remain opposed to the legislation, citing inadequate healthcare provisions.

"So I cannot support the republican bill that's on the floor because it fails to do anything of substance to fix America's healthcare crisis," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said.

Despite the potential end to the shutdown, Westbrook said federal employees continue to feel uncertain about their future.

"It's still not helping them feel 100% secure. Federal employees haven't felt very secure for some time now," Westbrook said.

