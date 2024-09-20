Federal funding to support homeless foster youth get on their feet

Youth and homelessness, are two words state officials say should never go together.

New funding will help set up youth aging out of foster care with housing, and one organization is leading the way locally.



"We believe the youth is the future of our community."

But finding a successful future can sometimes be a challenge.

"We're looking at a post-covid, post-pandemic world a lot of things have changed and we've seen this emerging need."

The Jackson House with Child and Families Charities provides young people from 12 to 21 years old with a place to stay in Lansing when they need it most.

"Youth who may be in crisis some type of housing crisis or aren't able to stay at home."

CEO Julie Thomasma says they provide 28 spaces and 28 opportunities to start anew.

"Cooking, budgeting, cleaning all the things you need to be able to do be home on your own."

And Child and Family Charities is getting help.

Federal and state officials announced on Friday nearly 600,000 dollars coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money will pay for more than 50 affordable housing vouchers for young people 18 to 24 in our neighborhoods.

"This is critical. The words homeless and youth should not go together. Ever."

Richard Monocchio is with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"The goal is to house young people make sure they're safe and secure but then also get them on the right track in life."

