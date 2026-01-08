Federal dietary guidelines now recommend more meat and protein for Americans

The federal government released new dietary guidelines on Wednesday that encourage Americans to eat more beef, pork, and chicken, marking a significant shift in nutritional recommendations.

The federal government released new 2025-2030 dietary guidelines on Wednesday, encouraging Americans to eat more beef, pork, and chicken.

Guidelines prioritize protein at every meal and recommend full-fat dairy products without added sugars.

Michigan Beef Industry Commission representative says the emphasis on high-quality protein is encouraging for ranchers and the meat industry



"Today begins the first day of a recalibration," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said.

Health Secretary Kennedy and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins unveiled the 2025 to 2030 dietary guidelines, which prioritize protein at every meal and recommend full-fat dairy products without added sugars.

The changes represent a departure from previous guidelines and could impact local meat distributors and producers.

"They reflect what American consumers have to realize, that the beef is nourishing," George Quackenbush said.

Quackenbush, who is the executive director of the Michigan Beef Industry Commission, said protein-rich diets offer numerous health benefits and the new guidelines are encouraging for ranchers.

"I think our industry is encouraged by the emphasis on high-quality protein," Quackenbush said.

The guidelines will remain in effect through 2030 and could influence food choices and industry practices nationwide.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.