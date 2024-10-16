FARMS TO SCHOOL: local famers providing healthy food to neighborhood schools

October is farm to school month in the state of Michigan.

The program provides schools with grant money to but local produce from farmers in our neighborhoods.

Video shows a local farmer the importance of providing fresh, chemically fresh produce to children.

A little less than 3 acres. It's the land Hillcrest Farm Owner Mark Kastner has to make a difference.

"We've been doing this at this location for about 15 years."

Over time, they've become adaptable to the needs of our neighbors, providing various vegetables, lettuce, carrots, and celery all year around.

"We have the technology know how to grow in the winter time."

Something Kastner says not many can do because of the technology needed.

"It's more or less why we got involved in schools."

Hillcrest Farm is a part of the state's Farm to School program, providing schools, early care and education centers with fresh produce from local sources.

The executive director Michigan Farm to School says the program is a part of improving the health, safety and wellness of students a goal from the state's strategic education plan.

"Sourcing locally is a real opportunity to improve the health of people and the health of communities."

Kastner says he will continue to provide his chemically free produce for children in mid-Michigan for as long as he can…

"Those kids are our future so that's why we do what we do."

